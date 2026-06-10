Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,182,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.46% of Canadian National Railway worth $889,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after buying an additional 8,954,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,161,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.8% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,738,372 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 1,680,223 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,693.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,739,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $164,043,000 after buying an additional 1,642,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,481,206 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $442,967,000 after buying an additional 976,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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