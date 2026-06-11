Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,341,912 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.42% of Eversource Energy worth $359,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,366,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,186,000 after buying an additional 783,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,461,000 after acquiring an additional 494,158 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,067,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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