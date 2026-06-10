Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,611,776 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,611,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.65% of Bank of America worth $2,594,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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