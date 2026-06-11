Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 27,688 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of Ventas worth $302,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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