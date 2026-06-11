Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,836 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Elevance Health worth $311,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $404.33 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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