Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $862,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.61 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $445.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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