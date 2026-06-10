Deutsche Bank AG Sells 155,315 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 155,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Charles Schwab worth $598,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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