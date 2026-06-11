Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,151 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.91% of Ameriprise Financial worth $412,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $451.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $456.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.37 and a 12-month high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $543.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameriprise Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameriprise Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ameriprise Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here