Deutsche Bank AG Sells 357,289 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 357,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of T-Mobile US worth $438,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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