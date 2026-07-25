Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,542 shares of the bank's stock after selling 166,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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