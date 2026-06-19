DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 1,534.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,779 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 922,650 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of DexCom worth $65,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,327,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $727,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $530,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $352,781,000 after purchasing an additional 686,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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