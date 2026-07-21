DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,368 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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