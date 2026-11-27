Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,174 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 1,805,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 6,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $549,537.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,461,783.72. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $145,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,392,853.80. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,524. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. develops and sells continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems that track glucose levels using wearable sensors. Its devices send readings to compatible smartphones, receivers, and other connected devices, helping people with diabetes and their health care providers monitor glucose patterns and receive alerts. The company's products include the Dexcom G7 and G6 CGM systems, along with software and services such as Dexcom Clarity for reviewing and sharing glucose data. Dexcom also offers Stelo, an over-the-counter glucose biosensor for adults who do not use insulin.

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