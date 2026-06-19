DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.3% of DGS Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.01 and a 200 day moving average of $357.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $465.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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