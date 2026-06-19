DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,594 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises 1.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $372.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $382.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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