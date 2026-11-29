Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) by 310.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,958 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 978,030 shares during the quarter. DHT comprises about 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of DHT worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in DHT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 588,373 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHT by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,289 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 744,130 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik Lind sold 30,000 shares of DHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $673,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,323.24. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Eglin sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 274,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,767,062. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of DHT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DHT from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DHT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on DHT

DHT Trading Up 0.6%

DHT stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.03. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. DHT had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 73.81%.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. DHT's dividend payout ratio is currently 133.64%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an international crude oil tanker company that owns and operates a fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Its vessels transport crude oil by sea for customers in the energy and shipping industries. The company's ships serve global crude oil trade routes, carrying cargo between oil-producing regions and refineries and other destinations around the world. DHT was established in 2005 as Double Hull Tankers, reflecting its early focus on double-hull tanker vessels. DHT is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DHT.

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