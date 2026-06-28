Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 609,533 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 56,230.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 609,533 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $343,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7%

DE stock opened at $613.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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