Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 8,249.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 313,488 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CHD opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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