Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $35.78 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 84,499.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 422,495 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,021.45 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $996.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $960.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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