Diamant Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 15,998.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,756,502 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of TJX Companies worth $603,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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