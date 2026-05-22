Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intel Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intel is being viewed as a beneficiary of a broader move into undervalued chip stocks, with heavy trading volume and strong year-to-date gains suggesting institutional money is rotating into the name. Intel is also being highlighted as part of the AI infrastructure build-out. Silicon Shake-Up: The AI Trade Is Moving Beyond NVIDIA
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted the stock, as investors see the deal as a way to strengthen Intel’s AI hardware capabilities and expand into promising chip architectures. Intel Takes Aim at Tenstorrent, Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Slips
- Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been helped by bullish commentary around its turnaround and manufacturing progress, including coverage that says the company is closing the gap with rivals and executing a “new Intel” strategy focused on speed and discipline. Intel CEO Is Building A 'New Intel' That Works At 'Speed Of Light'
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles are focused on Intel’s strong relative performance versus peers, noting that the stock has outperformed AMD and other chip names this year. That supports sentiment, but it is more a reflection of recent momentum than a new company-specific catalyst. Intel Has Doubled AMD’s 2026 Gains. Is It Time to Rebalance Your Chip Stocks?
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage warns the rally may already be rich after Intel’s big run, with one piece arguing much of the re-rating is already priced in and assigning a price target below recent trading levels. Buy, Sell or Hold Intel At $110
- Negative Sentiment: There is also some caution around the stock’s surge, including analyst commentary that investors may want to wait for a better entry point after the recent sharp move higher. ‘Wait for It,’ Says Top Investor About Intel Stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.
Intel Profile
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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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