Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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