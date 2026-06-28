Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,079,616 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 28,277.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GE Aerospace worth $307,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $368.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $243.34 and a 52 week high of $379.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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