Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $388.59 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151,201 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 969,914 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of ConocoPhillips worth $388,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $153 from $149 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence from Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $153 from $149 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted COP as one of several attractive low price-to-sales value stocks, suggesting investors may view the shares as undervalued relative to fundamentals.

Zacks highlighted COP as one of several attractive low price-to-sales value stocks, suggesting investors may view the shares as undervalued relative to fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note pointed to COP’s higher 2026 capital spending and longer wells in the Lower 48, indicating management is investing to support long-term production growth and maintain output momentum. Article: Can ConocoPhillips Sustain Long-Term Growth in the Lower 48?

Another Zacks note pointed to COP’s higher 2026 capital spending and longer wells in the Lower 48, indicating management is investing to support long-term production growth and maintain output momentum. Positive Sentiment: Market screens also flagged COP as a high-ROE stock during a broader market selloff, reinforcing the view that ConocoPhillips remains a cash-generating energy name with strong profitability. Article: 5 Stocks With High ROE to Profit as Markets Skid on Tech Slump

Market screens also flagged COP as a high-ROE stock during a broader market selloff, reinforcing the view that ConocoPhillips remains a cash-generating energy name with strong profitability. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ CEO said Venezuela’s efforts to attract oil firms are falling short, which suggests limited near-term opportunity there but does not appear to be a major catalyst for the stock. Article: ConocoPhillips Says Venezuela’s Bid to Woo Oil Firms Falls Short

ConocoPhillips’ CEO said Venezuela’s efforts to attract oil firms are falling short, which suggests limited near-term opportunity there but does not appear to be a major catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks published an “undervalued right now” style note on COP, but it was largely a screening/valuation piece rather than a fresh operational update. Article: Is ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,822.10. The trade was a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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