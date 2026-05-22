Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $559.37 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $559,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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