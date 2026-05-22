Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,938 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,938 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $310,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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