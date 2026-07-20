Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 355.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $242.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $195.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $214.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 511.63%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 83,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $15,593,458.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 851,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,338,293.60. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,640,370.50. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,691 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,752 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

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