Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $80,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $65,352,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $52,885,000 after buying an additional 339,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,076,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.69 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed tender offers to repurchase its 4.400% notes due 2051 and 4.250% notes due 2052, reducing long-dated debt and improving capital structure flexibility — typically viewed favorably by equity investors. Tender Offer Results

Company completed tender offers to repurchase its 4.400% notes due 2051 and 4.250% notes due 2052, reducing long-dated debt and improving capital structure flexibility — typically viewed favorably by equity investors. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on FANG to $245 (from $240) and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction from at least one major sell‑side shop — positive for sentiment and valuation upside. UBS Raises Target

UBS raised its price target on FANG to $245 (from $240) and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued conviction from at least one major sell‑side shop — positive for sentiment and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Macro oil-market dynamics (geopolitical risk around Iran and constrained spare capacity among OPEC+ producers) are keeping oil prices elevated — a tailwind for Permian producers like Diamondback, which benefits from higher realizations. Oil Outlook

Macro oil-market dynamics (geopolitical risk around Iran and constrained spare capacity among OPEC+ producers) are keeping oil prices elevated — a tailwind for Permian producers like Diamondback, which benefits from higher realizations. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting Diamondback’s cash returns, Permian position, and dividend profile bolster the bull case over the medium term but are not immediate price catalysts. 3 Reasons Investors Love Diamondback

Feature pieces highlighting Diamondback’s cash returns, Permian position, and dividend profile bolster the bull case over the medium term but are not immediate price catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Market wrap-ups reporting FANG’s recent decline note the move occurred amid a broader market uptick, implying stock‑specific factors (analyst actions, profit taking) rather than sector weakness. Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick

Market wrap-ups reporting FANG’s recent decline note the move occurred amid a broader market uptick, implying stock‑specific factors (analyst actions, profit taking) rather than sector weakness. Negative Sentiment: Roth Capital downgraded FANG from Buy to Neutral (while raising its target to $200), a sign of mixed analyst conviction that can prompt short‑term selling from funds tracking analyst coverage. Roth Downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,561.40. This trade represents a 57.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,069 shares of company stock valued at $201,213,109. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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