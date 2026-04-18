DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 188,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get DRH alerts: Sign Up

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. DiamondRock Hospitality's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondRock Hospitality

In related news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,311.61. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DiamondRock Hospitality, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DiamondRock Hospitality wasn't on the list.

While DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here