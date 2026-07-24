Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,893 Realty Income Corporation $O

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.2% of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,599,676,000 after purchasing an additional 531,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,457,000 after buying an additional 154,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

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