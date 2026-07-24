Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,557 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citic Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $444.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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