Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Invests $549,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,267 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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