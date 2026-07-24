Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,862 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,584,162 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,286,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $9,080,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,747,930,000 after buying an additional 5,851,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,453,058,000 after buying an additional 5,497,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.03.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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