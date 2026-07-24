Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Makes New $930,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5%

Sysco stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. Sysco's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research cut Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here