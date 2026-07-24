Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $568.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.92 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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