DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $787,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $509,371,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,224,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $239.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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