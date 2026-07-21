DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,538 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 44,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $110,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

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About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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