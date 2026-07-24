DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,857 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. State Street Corp increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $579,226,000 after buying an additional 391,694 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $509,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $242,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,220,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $241,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,639,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $212.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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