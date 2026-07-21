DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,714 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 45,316 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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