DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $208.99 on Thursday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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