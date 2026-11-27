State Street Corp trimmed its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 2,380,817 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.77% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $331,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $128,943,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 75.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 209,294 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Investors following DKS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: DICK’S beat third-quarter estimates, reporting EPS of $1.94 versus $1.41 expected and revenue of $5.13 billion versus $5.08 billion expected. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook to $11.45–$12.30 per share, helping drive reports that the shares gapped up after results. Zacks article

DICK’S beat third-quarter estimates, reporting EPS of $1.94 versus $1.41 expected and revenue of $5.13 billion versus $5.08 billion expected. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook to $11.45–$12.30 per share, helping drive reports that the shares gapped up after results. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo to $200, Morgan Stanley and UBS to $190, and BTIG reaffirmed its buy rating with a $180 target. Benzinga article

Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo to $200, Morgan Stanley and UBS to $190, and BTIG reaffirmed its buy rating with a $180 target. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Truist kept a hold rating with a $150 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained neutral with a $151 target, and BMO retained an underperform rating despite raising its target to $120.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DKS opened at $158.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.87. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $171.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.64.

View Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald bought 1,860 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.67 per share, with a total value of $244,906.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta purchased 7,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,983.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 86,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,233,755. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 14,145 shares of company stock worth $1,866,361 in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S.-based retailer of sporting goods, athletic apparel and footwear, outdoor gear, and related products. Its offerings serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts across a range of sports and activities, through both retail stores and e-commerce. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack in Binghamton, New York, the company has grown into a national retailer. It operates stores across the United States under banners that include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Public Lands, and also offers larger-format DICK'S House of Sport locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report