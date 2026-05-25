Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.91% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.1% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $105,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 320.2% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,704,438 shares in the company, valued at $398,795,209.26. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Myers acquired 1,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $99,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This represents a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 512,234 shares of company stock worth $42,516,215 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DBD stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $888.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report).

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