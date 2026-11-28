Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 202,194 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $81,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 413.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Finally, Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,837,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $167.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.40 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.18%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops data centers. Its facilities support businesses that need secure, reliable space and infrastructure to store, process and exchange digital information. The company offers data center solutions including colocation, wholesale data center space and interconnection services. Through its PlatformDIGITAL offering, customers can connect with cloud providers, network operators and business partners to support their digital operations.

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