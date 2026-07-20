Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Digital Realty Trust worth $874,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after acquiring an additional 197,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $173.86 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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