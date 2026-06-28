Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 622.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DLR opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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