Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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