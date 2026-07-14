Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704,993 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $667,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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