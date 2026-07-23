Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2,106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,701 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 120,003 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

DLR opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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