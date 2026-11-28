Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 147,719 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 133,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 204.18%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops data centers. Its facilities support businesses that need secure, reliable space and infrastructure to store, process and exchange digital information. The company offers data center solutions including colocation, wholesale data center space and interconnection services. Through its PlatformDIGITAL offering, customers can connect with cloud providers, network operators and business partners to support their digital operations.

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