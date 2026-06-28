Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 853,206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.33% of Digital Realty Trust worth $203,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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