Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management cut its Digital Realty Trust position by 43% in the first quarter, selling 853,206 shares and ending with 1,130,488 shares valued at about $203.7 million.
  • Digital Realty Trust posted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue of $1.64 billion slightly topped expectations and rose 16.2% year over year.
  • The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, implying an annualized payout of $4.88 and a 2.5% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $216.52.
  • Interested in Digital Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 853,206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.33% of Digital Realty Trust worth $203,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Digital Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
The $700 billion problem Elon, Zuck, and Pichai can't fix
The $700 billion problem Elon, Zuck, and Pichai can't fix
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines