Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 80,358 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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